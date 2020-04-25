Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) One Day Volume Hits $8,261.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $8,261.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.02600354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00214908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,878,554 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.