Auctus Hits Market Capitalization of $319,787.76 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Auctus has a total market cap of $319,787.76 and $808.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02596255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00214702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,229,426 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

