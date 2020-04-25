Aurora (AOA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $191,556.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitinka and Indodax. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $191,556.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.04446116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009075 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

