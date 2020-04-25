Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.59 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $271.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $296.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

