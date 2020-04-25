Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.77. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,463. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.98.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $480,386,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,439,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,021,976,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after buying an additional 269,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

