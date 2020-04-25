Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $67,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.90.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $139.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

