AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $1.10. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,663,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,763,000 after purchasing an additional 45,051 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,009,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 666,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 1,518,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,719. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.