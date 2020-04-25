Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 374 ($4.92).

AV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec lowered shares of Aviva to an “add” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

AV stock opened at GBX 230.40 ($3.03) on Friday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 372.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 21.40 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,268 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

