Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 968.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $56.98. 346,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,845. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

