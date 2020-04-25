Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

BSAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.99. 873,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,171. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.4154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,650.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

