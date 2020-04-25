Band Protocol (BAND) Market Capitalization Tops $18.30 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $18.30 million and $12.95 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 78.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00012122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.02600354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00214908 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,894,033 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

