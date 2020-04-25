Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 44,105 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 169.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of Mackinac Financial worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Russ Steinhardt purchased 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $37,663.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at $122,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

