Barclays (NYSE:BCS) versus BNP PARIBAS/S (NYSE:BNPQY) Head-To-Head Comparison

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BNP PARIBAS/S and Barclays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP PARIBAS/S 2 0 0 0 1.00 Barclays 0 3 5 0 2.63

BNP PARIBAS/S presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.02%. Given BNP PARIBAS/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BNP PARIBAS/S is more favorable than Barclays.

Profitability

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP PARIBAS/S 18.33% 7.38% 0.35% Barclays 11.58% 6.27% 0.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP PARIBAS/S $49.95 billion 0.72 $9.15 billion $3.48 4.15 Barclays $27.62 billion 0.69 $4.18 billion $1.25 3.54

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Barclays. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNP PARIBAS/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats Barclays on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

