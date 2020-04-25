Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report sales of $330.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.30 million to $338.90 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $376.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on B shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

B opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,647,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

