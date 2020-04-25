Bata (BTA) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Bata has a total market capitalization of $39,710.48 and $140.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bata has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00589559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006547 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 496.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

