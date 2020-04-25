Baugh & Associates LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,327.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

