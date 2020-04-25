Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Position Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $520,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. 2,309,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,214. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.