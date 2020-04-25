Bay Rivers Group Has $3.78 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bay Rivers Group cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.70. The company has a market cap of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

