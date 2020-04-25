BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of BCE traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$56.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,470. BCE has a 52-week low of C$46.03 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.28.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 3.6899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.07%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

