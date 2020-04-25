Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $32,221.82 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $32,221.82 and approximately $9.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00332178 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00420577 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015187 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007086 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000516 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,368,873 coins and its circulating supply is 1,234,963 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

