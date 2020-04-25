Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $2,716.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.04505537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013285 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,672,046 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

