Bela 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Bela token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, Bela has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar. Bela has a market cap of $60,227.24 and $63.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00592096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 378.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 53,128,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,582,016 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

