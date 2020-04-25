Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 1,687 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 20.1% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 38.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 395,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

