BERNcash (BERN) Market Cap Tops $26,916.34

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. BERNcash has a total market cap of $26,916.34 and approximately $5.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BERNcash has traded up 10% against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.01131586 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00055944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00037909 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00170602 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00238017 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002846 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

BERNcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

