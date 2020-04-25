Biechele Royce Advisors Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

ZBH opened at $116.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.76. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

