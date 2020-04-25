BigUp Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One BigUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BigUp has a market cap of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006172 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.