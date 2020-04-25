Binance Coin (BNB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $344.37 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for about $16.21 or 0.00214547 BTC on exchanges including Binance, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.52 billion and $344.37 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02573524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, AirSwap, DDEX, Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, LBank, FCoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

