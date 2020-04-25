Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $191.13 million and $53.92 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.50 or 0.04452493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037433 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008988 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 190,748,648 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

