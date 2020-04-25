Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will post ($2.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.35). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($8.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.95) to ($5.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.18) to ($3.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In other news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 198,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,154,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHVN traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 990,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,033. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

