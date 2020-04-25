Bismuth Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.03 million and $1,197.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006846 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

