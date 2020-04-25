BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $292,002.20 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. BitBall has a market cap of $292,002.20 and approximately $54,416.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037444 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00041605 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,651.97 or 1.00638532 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,218,894 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.