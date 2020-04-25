BitBar Reaches Market Capitalization of $103,737.09 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. BitBar has a total market cap of $103,737.09 and approximately $227.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00029966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,253.44 or 2.27548341 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000445 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 45,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

