Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $74,923.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,088,418 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

