BitCoen (BEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $267.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market cap of $73,439.86 and $267.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.02251577 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,419.19 or 0.98173097 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.