Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0532 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $979,050.48 and approximately $87.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000106 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

