Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.54

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $100.50 million and $9.35 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004236 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000504 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000985 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00053592 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Indodax, CoinBene, Huobi, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, Coinnest, OKEx, BigONE, Binance, Gate.io, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

