Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $9.44 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $165.28 million and $38.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $9.44 or 0.00124870 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Graviex, Kucoin and Bitlish.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00595864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00081654 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002145 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, YoBit, Bleutrade, Instant Bitex, Vebitcoin, Indodax, Coinnest, Korbit, Bithumb, Graviex, OKEx, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Bitlish, BitBay, Gate.io, Koineks, Upbit, Ovis, Zebpay, BitMarket, Bitsane, Negocie Coins, DSX, Crex24, Altcoin Trader, Exrates, TDAX, Binance, Bitfinex, CEX.IO, Coinone, BitFlip, C2CX, SouthXchange, Braziliex, QuadrigaCX, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

