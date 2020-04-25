Bitcoin Interest Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $75,468.09 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00593129 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00124785 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00081678 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002142 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

