Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.16 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $778,022.38 and $5,319.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002145 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00599627 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00124755 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00081551 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002186 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Exrates, Nanex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

