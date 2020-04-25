Bitcoin SV Price Tops $196.31 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $196.31 or 0.02590749 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, Coinsquare and Bibox. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $2.00 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00214877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,388,927 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinbit, MBAex, Huobi, Bittrex, Bitbns, OTCBTC, SouthXchange, YoBit, WazirX, Kucoin, CoinBene, BX Thailand, CoinEx, Cobinhood, Indodax, Bitkub, IDAX, Hotbit, Binance, ZB.COM, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Korbit, BigONE, Bitrue, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bithumb, Gate.io, Coinsquare, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, FCoin, Altcoin Trader, DragonEX, OKEx, Bibox, Kraken, CoinZest and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

