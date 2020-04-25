BitNewChain (BTN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitNewChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $128.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitNewChain Profile

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

