Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $115,357.25 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 134.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004518 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,600,585 coins and its circulating supply is 8,600,580 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.