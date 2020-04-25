BitTube Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $983.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00806338 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

