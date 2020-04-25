bitUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $199.00 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, bitUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $199.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00010641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02596255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00214702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,106,540 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

