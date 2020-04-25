Blacer Coin Market Cap Tops $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00332019 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00419932 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015210 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007095 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

