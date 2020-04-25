Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,238.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.42 and a 200-day moving average of $276.70. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.