BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $10,880.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittylicious. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00019950 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000490 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,913,024 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

