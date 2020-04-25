BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $507.00.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $475.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.82. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

