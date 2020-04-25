BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 3.3% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $3,011,000. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.14. The stock had a trading volume of 517,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,356. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.