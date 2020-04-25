Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of BX opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,263,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

